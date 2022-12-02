Migrant smuggling boat washes up in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A calm morning at La Jolla Shores was interrupted after a speed boat washed up on shore and 15 or so people jumped out and took off running.

Lifeguards as well as border patrol officers responded to the scene after the speed boat rushed towards the sand in La Jolla.

Once on land, the passengers on board made a dash for a near by stairwell climbing towards the street where witnesses say there were a number of vans waiting for them.

For locals it was not the scene they expected.