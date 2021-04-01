Migrant teens with high COVID rates sheltered at San Diego Convention Center receive in-person instruction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A third group of 225 unaccompanied migrant children has arrived at the San Diego Convention Center for temporary emergency shelter bringing the total staying there to 948, according to U.S. Health and Human Services.

It comes as a COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread with 10 additional girls testing positive, bringing the total to 92.

In-person education has also begun for migrant children with curriculum including English language development, social-emotional learning, arts and geography.

It’s raising concern among some who say the San Diego County Board of Education is not being transparent about the programs in place at the Convention Center.

“You need to come out and tell the world what you’re doing, how you’re teaching are you assessing every student for if they have special education needs,” said former SDCOE board member Mark Powell. “My phone was blowing up today with parents saying, “Why is my child doing hybrid learning two days a week, and these kids are having five days a week of instruction when the COVID rate is so much higher?”

He cites high infection rate, yet no hospitalization as the reason why all children, including those at San Diego Unified should return to full in-person learning, as more than 40 states across the country have already done.

RELATED STORY: Supervisor Jim Desmond: It’s time to get our kids back in school

“We need to look at what do our kids need? Our kids also need social emotional learning our kids also need those things that they have had taken away from them for the last year,” Powell explained.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live outside the convention center with all the details.