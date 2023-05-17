Migrants seeking asylum will be tracked with ankle monitors

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI)- Immigration Attorney, Saman Nasseri joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon outside of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mission Valley. Processing of migrants is taking place at the hotel and Nasseri says the process is going very slow. With the limited resources San Diego has for housing, places like hotels are being occupied by migrants seeking asylum.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon asked Nasseri about the processing process and he went on to say that some migrants who are seeking asylum with family members will be given ankle monitors to track them with GPS. McKinnon also asked what happens to the people who are processed and given a court date four or five years from now and he said, “they just hang out.”