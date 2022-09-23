Mike Aguirre discusses judge’s dismissal of portion of Ash Street lawsuit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The judge overseeing the taxpayer lawsuit which challenges the City’s acquisition of 101 Ash has tentatively dismissed the case ahead of trial.

For many, the entire backlog of events leading up to this court case have been confusing and disappointing. Taxpayer money and legislative time and effort have been funneled into the 101 Ash property, a property that is not safe for inhabitance according to inspectors.

KUSI’s Logan Burnes was joined by Former City Attorney Mike Aguirre to discuss the issue of 101 Ash and why the case was dismissed.