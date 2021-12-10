Mike Costa discusses MLB, Lia Thomas, NCAA coaching changes and the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a busy week in sports, just with some more unusual kinds of stories than normal.

Sports broadcaster Mike Costa joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his takes on some of the current storylines from the MLB lockout, to Cathedral Catholic’s upcoming state championship football game.

Costa also touched on the controversial record-breaking swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania, Lia Thomas. Thomas is a transgender female, who is shattering the women’s previous nationwide swimming records. Costa said it is “grossly unfair,” and detrimental to other female swimmers Thomas competes against.