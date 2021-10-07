Mike Costa recaps the San Diego Padres disappointing 2021 season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have fired manager Jayce Tingler after two seasons leading the club following the team’s third place in the National League West this season with a 79-83 record.

The missed playoffs and under .500 record was extremely disappointing for the organization and excited fan base.

Mike Costa joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap the Padres’ 2021 season.

