Mike Garson on learning how to play the piano with playground sessions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Playing the piano has emerged as one of the most popular activities that people of all ages have taken up during the pandemic.

In fact, the increase in interest has caused piano sales to shoot up this holiday season.

World-renowned keyboardist for David Bowie, NIN, Smashing Pumpkins & more, Mike Garson, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the booming popularity of learning how to play the piano.