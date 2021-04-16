Mike Hess Brewing and the Girl Scouts team up for ‘Cookies on Tap’

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – For the 6th year in a row, Mike Hess Brewing and the Girl Scouts are teaming up for ‘Cookies on Tap.’

The Mike Hess Brewing bartenders spent a few hours trying Girl Scouts cookies, and pairing them with some of their beers.

They say the purpose of the event is, “to bring people together over great beer around great causes. We know that Girl Scouts have been building girls’ character, confidence and courage in a meaningful way and that they touch many of our lives.”

Mike Hess Brewing has raised more than $40,000 for the Girl Scouts over the past five years with ‘Cookies on Tap.’

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Mike Hess at the Imperial Beach location, and two Girl Scouts learning more about their annual event.