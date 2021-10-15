Mike Hess Brewing Co. is fundraising for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation





IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI) – Mike Hess Brewing Co. continues to give back to various organizations to help those in need.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Mike Hess on Good Morning San Diego to talk about their most recent fundraiser. You can visit any Mike Hess Brewing location in the state to purchase the Rising Hope Hazy IPA, where they will then donate 100% of the proceeds to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Rising Hope is available on draft, in 6-pack cans and growlers-to-go. This beer for a cause is a Hazy IPA featuring passion fruit, orange, and guava.

Mike Hess Brewing locations: North Park, Ocean Beach, Imperial Beach, Seaport Village, and Walnut Creek, California.

If you’d like to directly support the cause too, just text the word BREW to 50155 or visit their website at www.nationalpcf.org/donate/. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is focused solely on the research into better treatments, protocols, and a search for a cure to pediatric cancer.