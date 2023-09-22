Mike Hess Brewing Co. launches ‘Rising Hope’ Hazy IPA to fundraise for Pediatric Cancer Foundation

NORTH PARK (KUSI)- Every month, Mike Hess Brewing Co. gives back to an organization to help others. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Mike Hess is leading a national campaign through a beer called, Rising Hope. One brewery in each state across the country will be selling the ‘Rising Hope’ Hazy IPA throughout the month of September and 100% of the revenue will go back to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

KUSI”s Kacey McKinnon was at Mike Hess Brewing North Park location and spoke with Mike Hess about the importance of this campaign. Hess told KUSI that his brewery alone, will raise over $35,000.

To purchase the Rising Hope Hazy IPA, it’s simple. Visit any Mike Hess Brewing location in San Diego and purchase a six pack. It will sell until sold out.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon also got a behind the scenes tour of the North Park brewery.