Mike Hess Brewing Co. prepares for 5th annual ‘Hair of the Hog’ for New Years Day





SEAPORT VILLAGE (KUSI) – Mike Hess Brewing Co. is saying goodbye to the year 2021 and hello to 2022 with their 5th annual “Hair of the Hog” event on January 1st, 2022 from 9am-12pm. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Mike Hess on Good Morning San Diego about the event. Hess says, “We are so excited. Last year, we didn’t get to have it due to COVID-19 but it’s going to be a great time for families to ring in the new year!”

Hair of the Hog is being held at the Seaport Village and Imperial Beach locations. Featuring:

– make-your-own-omelet station

– berry French toast

– caramelized banana pancakes

– breakfast tacos

– chilaquiles

– bacon & sausage

– and endless drinks!



Tickets are just $45. Children can have all-you-can-eat-and-drink sodas for $20. LINK IN BIO for tickets.

For tickets to the event, visit: https://www.mikehessbrewing.com/

Later on Good Morning San Diego, Mike Hess spoke about a charity called “Camp No Limits”. Camp No Limits is an organization that provides guidance to children and their families who have experienced limb loss/limb difference. The organization helps these individuals overcome life challenges and they help rehabilitate them into becoming their best self.

Mike Hess Brewing Co. will be raising money throughout the month of January. You can contribute by visiting any location and make a donation at checkout.

For more information, visit: https://www.mikehessbrewing.com/