Mike Hess Brewing Company adapts to survive extension of stay-at-home order





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – The State of California has extended Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order for our region, and that announcement was one of the last things local business owners wanted to hear.

After nine months of having to adjust and close down, business owners feel like the light at the end of the tunnel is only getting farther away.

Gavin Newsom routinely moves the goalposts on when and how businesses can reopen, and business owners are tired of it.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing in North Park to find out how they have adapted to survive the extension, and discuss his frustrations with our leaders once again pushing lockdown policies.

Hess said businesses and their employees need to get back to work, businesses have bills to pay, and people have expenses as well. Explaining, “it’s not like we have tons and tons of capital to sit here and let this run out for months and months and months. We need to get back to work at some point.”

Hess said the continuous implementation of lockdowns “is like the definition of insanity.” Continuing, “if it’s not working, doing the same thing over and over and over again expecting a different result. So lockdowns aren’t working, so we’re going to keep doing lockdowns? I don’t get it.”

Reinforcing his point, Hess pointed out the obvious by saying people are just inviting people over to their homes as a result of bar, restaurants, and breweries being shutdown by the government.

Last week, San Diego County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma confirmed what Hess said. Wooten explained that after three weeks of Newsom’s stay-at-home order, “our situation hasn’t significantly improved.”