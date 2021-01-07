Mike Hess Brewing Company defies Newsom’s ban on dining





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Wednesday is the first day Mike Hess Brewing Company will be open for dining services in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order.

Mike Hess Brewing has joined forced with over two hundred other local businesses, being represented by Attorney Michael Curran, who are remaining open as part of a peaceful protest against Newsom’s order to shutdown.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Imperial Beach with Mike Hess himself to learn more about how he came to the decision to defy Newsom’s orders.

Hess explained that our elected leaders duty “is not to keep us safe, it is to protect our constitutionally protected rights and that is why we are out here protesting.”

