Mike Hess Brewing employees are shaving their heads for cancer research





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, Mike Hess and over a dozen teammates and friends at Mike Hess Brewing are showing their support of cancer research in a very unique way.

They are all shaving their heads to raise money for the St. Baldricks Foundation, the largest private funder of dollars dedicated to pediatric cancer research.

This will be their second annual fundraise together, with the purpose of bringing people together over great beer and great causes.

In 2019, they raised $72,000 at the one-day event.

Mike Hess discussed this weekend’s event with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.

This year, they have already raised $22,000, with a stretch goal of $100,000.

For more information or to donate, visit: www.stbaldricks.org

