Mike Hess Brewing raised $36K for pediatric cancer research





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Employees at Mike Hess Brewing are going bald for cancer awareness.

Over the weekend, Mike and Linda Hess shaved their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research. They spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about their fundraising efforts.

For those who can’t pull off the shaved look, but are able to donate please visit: https://www.mikehessbrewing.com/