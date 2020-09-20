Mike Hess Brewing raising money for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mike Hess Brewing started brewing a national collaboration beer called Rising Hope, an IPA being brewed by more than 2 dozen breweries across the country raising money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, part of their program called Brewing Funds the Cure.

We will release the beer on draft in our 4 CA taprooms on Sept 30th and are also packaging and selling 1,600 cases through COSTCO on Oct 2.

Because of the generous donations of our vendors, we are able to donate 100% of the gross proceeds from the sale of this beer, which should amount to $30,000!