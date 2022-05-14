Mike Hess hosts 2nd Anniversary of OAK: Oncology and Kids donation day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s a special anniversary for an organization that helps kids dealing with cancer.

On the 14th, Mike Hess be hosting the 2nd Anniversary of OAK: Oncology and Kids, an organization that is led by two pioneers and long-time advocates for helping kids through their cancer journey.

MHB will be donating a percentage of the day’s sales to the organization; they are as well this month’s Round-Up beneficiary.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in North Park to see how Mike Hess is involved.