Mike Hess joins us at the studio to talk about Hess Fest in IB this Saturday Aug. 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hess Fest is back in San Diego this Saturday and many consider it a much needed mood boost after a summer of consistent beach closures.

Mike Hess, founder of Mike Hess Brewing, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski at the studio to showcase exactly what the festival will have to offer.

Hess has a teenage daughter with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This is why this year’s net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help kids with cancer at Oncology And Kids.

This year’s event will include live music from headliners and 2020 winners of “Best Live Band in San Diego”. The event will also feature a number of food vendors, cornhole tournaments, and plenty of beer as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The celebration will be help Saturday, Aug. 13th from 11am-5pm at Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach. Kids six and under enter for free.

For tickets visit: http://bit.ly/HessFestXII