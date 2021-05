Mike Love from The Beach Boys gears up for Petco Park performance





PETCO PARK (KUSI) – Petco Park is kicking off the stadium’s return of live music with The Beach Boys, scheduled to perform May 29 over Memorial Day weekend.

John Stamos of Full House and Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray will join The Beach Boys for the performance.

Mike Love, Founding member of The Beach Boys, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell live from Hawaii for Good Morning San Diego.