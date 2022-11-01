Mike Murphy runs for San Diego Superior Court on “Experiences, Integrity, and Fairness”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Midterms are next week, and two candidates are running to be the next San Diego Superior Court judge in Office No. 35.

The court systems and the individuals who hold seats within them dictate more regarding the treatment of individuals and offenders than any other element of the national justice system. Those elected to these seats of power decide sentences, direct the flow of legal proceedings, and can use this power for equality and fairness, or for the perpetuation of ignorance and bias.

“As a Deputy Attorney General I have protected our communities and sought justice for victims by prosecuting criminals for murder, assault, theft and other crimes. I have also fought to preserve criminal convictions and to uphold citizens’ constitutional rights by arguing numerous cases in the California Supreme Court. As a judge, I will continue my commitment to public safety and the Constitution, apply the law fairly and without bias, and treat everyone with dignity and respect.” — Mike Murphy

Candidate Mike Murphy joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to talk about his goals for San Diego.

More info: www.murphyforjudge2022.com