Mike Murphy seeks your vote for San Diego Superior Court Judge, Seat 35

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mike Murphy is looking for your vote for San Diego Superior Court Judge, Seat 35.

Murphy has been protecting the publics safety and constitutional rights for over 25 years.

He has sought justice for victims by prosecuting criminals for murder, assault, theft and other crimes.

As a judge, he plans on continuing his commitment to public safety and the Constitution, apply the law fairly and without bias, and treat everyone with dignity and respect.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with candidate Mike Murphy about campaign and more.