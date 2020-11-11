Mike Rowe virtually traveling the country as host of Facebook Watch’s ‘Returning the Favor’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new show on Facebook Watch, “Returning The Favor,” is hosted by the one and only Mike Rowe.

Returning the Favor is a feel-good show where each week a deserving hometown hero is recognized and surprised with tools, funds or other resources they desperately need to keep their organization running and to continue to inspire those around them. Many honorees, including Dan Waite, are selected from the Returning the Favor Effect Facebook Group where members nominate their local altruist and where former honorees share success stories following their episode feature.

Veterans have a special place in Mike and the Returning the Favor community’s hearts – thus far, they’ve recognized and awarded 13 organizations that improve veterans’ lives – whether that be through PTSD, health and fitness, or providing clothing and shelter. These unsung heroes are the ultimate first responders and are more than deserving of their recognition.

Mike Rowe joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new show, an even have some fun with KUSI Meteorologist Mark Mathis.