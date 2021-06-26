Mike Slater from AM 760 noon to 3 p.m. discusses California’s underlying issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mike Slater, AM 760 Radio Host from noon to 3 p.m., joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss issues currently plaguing California, with a focus on San Diego and SANDAG’s proposed sales tax increase in order to pay for the $160 billion infrastructure bill.

Slater emphasized that a train in San Diego does not, and will never, work throughout the region.

On the issue of Gov. Gavin Newsom keeping his state of emergency powers despite an opened state, Slater concluded that there is not justification for it.