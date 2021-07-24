Mike Slater warns against TikTok; invites community to ‘We Are Israel’ rally





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mike Slater, AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego, beginning his discussion by saying that he is on a crusade against TikTok currently.

The radio host said that the app can “send kids thoughts down very, very dark places and manipulate our children’s brains, thoughts, and souls.”

Slater warned that TikTok is a very dangerous app and he encourages parents to monitor their children’s use of the app and ultimately put a complete halt to it.

The “We Are Israel” rally is being held by Jews and Christians in El Cajon to march against antisemitism and stand with the state of Israel.