Mikelson Yachts has been building boats in San Diego since 1984
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mikelson Yachts has been building high quality boats in San Diego since 1984.
They specialize in custom yachts ranging from 40 to 80 feet.
The small, family run business builds and sells around six boats each year.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to Mikelson Yachts office on Shelter Island to check out their shop and see the yachts they have for sale right now.
Follow Mikelson Yachts on Facebook.
Follow Mikelson Yachts on Instagram.
Follow Mikelson Yachts on Twitter.