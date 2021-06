Miko & the Magik Soul brings live music back to KUSI Studios

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Miko & the Magik Soul was the last band that played live at KUSI’s Studios before the pandemic shuttered performers inside their homes.

KUSI’s team thought it was only right that they came back to set to kick off the return of live music on KUSI’s patio.

They play Funk, Old-School, Soul/Motown, R&B, NuSoul, and Top 40.

The band graced KUSI Studios with “Best of My Love” and “Lady Marmalade.”