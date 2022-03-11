Military and other humanitarian supplies needed to help support Ukrainians





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jason Austell was out at the St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church to spread the word on how you can help out Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

All donations please BRING or SEND directly to their storage: St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church 9558 Campo Rd, Spring Valley, CA 91977 (OPEN daily 9 am – 8 pm)

High Priority Donations:

Military Supplies (helmets 3A, kevlar vests protection standard IV, kevlar plates, monoculars with a magnetic arrow, thermal imagers) Military Aid Kits and Medicines (QuickClot, First Aid Esmarch Medical Tourniquet Rubber, thermal blankets, hemostatic drugs, blood transfusion systems) thermal underwear: men’s underwear, warm socks

– NO MORE DIAPERS NEEDED at this time Medical Supplies (Theraflu, any painkillers, Gelofusine, dressing bags, needles №20,10, catheters, Iodine Antiseptic Liquid, antiseptics, needles КВ-3, Sets for measuring central venous pressure, infusions of Sodium Chloride, drip systems etc.)