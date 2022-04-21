Military families invited to free community event Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Adjusting to military life can be a challenge to many families, especially for children.

The Steven A. Cohen military family clinic will be hosting a community event that will provide resources for veterans and military families.

The event is called the “2nd Annual We ❤ Our Mil Drive-Thru Family Night” will take place at the Cohen Clinic San Diego, located at 8885 Rio San Diego Dr Suite 301 on April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jenny Lynne Stroup, Outreach Coordinator at the Steve A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at VVSD, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

To learn more about the event, click here.