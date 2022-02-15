Military police detained a motorist with bomb-making materials while trying to enter Naval Air Station North Island

CORONADO (KUSI) – Military police detained a motorist Tuesday morning who allegedly tried to enter Naval Air Station North Island with bomb-making materials in the vehicle, officials said.

Naval security personnel stopped the driver, whose identity was not immediately available, at about 9 a.m. at the request of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to NAS North Island public affairs.

The motorist was taken into custody for questioning, officials said.

Base authorities closed the main entrance to the station on Third Street along with its Fourth Street gate for outgoing traffic “out of an abundance of caution” while naval security personnel investigated along with the FBI, naval ordnance-disposal personnel and Coronado police, according to a Navy statement.

Officials released no details about the potentially explosive materials allegedly found in the vehicle.