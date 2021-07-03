Military service members become US Citizens aboard the USS Midway Museum ahead of 4th of July

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 20 military service members from 10 countries on Friday for a special Independence Day-themed ceremony on board the USS Midway Museum.

The eight sailors and 12 Marines originate from the following 10 countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ghana, Honduras, Liberia, Mexico, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago.

This ceremony is part of USCIS’ annual Independence Day celebration. They have been doing the ceremony for 15 years aboard the USS Midway Museum. This year, USCIS celebrates the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and our nation’s birthday, by welcoming thousands of new U.S. citizens in more than a hundred Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country between June 30 and July 7.

Twenty service men and women are aboard the @USSMidwayMuseum this morning to take their oath and become US Citizens. Many who I spoke with are just 21 years old and very proud to become a citizen of the USA. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/NeNw6HLBYs — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 2, 2021