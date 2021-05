Military veteran coach Lou Holtz discusses the importance of the National Memorial Day Parade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lou Holtz is one of the most successful football coaches who lead six different college football programs to bowl games.

Coach Holtz is also a successful broadcaster and an elite motivational speaker but he also served his country as an Army field artillery officer.

Coach Holtz partnering with American Veterans Center to help host a national Memorial Day parade this year.