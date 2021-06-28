Military youth dancer on his way to Monaco to study dance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A young dancer is working to become a principal ballet dancer.

Marcus Taylor has received a scholarship to go to the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco which covers tuition but not room and board.

Marcus’s military family has now started a GoFundMe page to help support his journey.

The young dancer joined Good Morning San Diego with the Executive Director of Armed Services YMCA, Tim Ney, to discuss his plan to study dance in Monaco and how people can help.