Milk Oolong Pottery offers ceramic classes to all ages and could be your new hobby





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon tried (keyword “tried”) to make a bowl at Milk Oolong Pottery with Leah Schaperow, Owner & Artist, of the ceramics studio.

Milk Oolong Pottery offers ceramics classes for all ages and abilities, along with private lessons, memberships, and kits to take home.

Leah opened the studio March 2020 and is expanding the studio space to make a dedicated gallery space.