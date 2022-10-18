Million Dollar Challenge brings 100 cyclists from San Francisco to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 100 cyclists are making their way to San Diego for the “Million Dollar Challenge”.

The trek, put on by The Challenged Athletes Foundation, is a 640-mile ride from San Francisco to San Diego for “EQUITY, ACCESS, and COMMUNITY”.

Sully, from “On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy”, joined KUSI live on the road where the cyclists were zooming by.

More info: https://www.challengedathletes.org/events/million-dollar-challenge/