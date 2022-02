Millions breathing easier after face covering signs come down





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Millions all over California were breathing easy Wednesday.

Many businesses and restaurants have taken down their “face coverings required” signs which were placarded outside their windows as California’s indoor mask mandate expired Wednesday at midnight

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Little Italy with more details on how folks are feeling.

The statewide mask mandate has expired. "Everybody wants choice. But I talked to a couple of people who don't want choice. I couldn't believe they actually said it, that they wanted the government to tell them what to do, but I guess there's a few out there."

– @DanPlanteKUSI pic.twitter.com/435fxqohhH — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 17, 2022