Millions of Bolsonaro supporters protest election fraud in Brazil

On Tuesday supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro held protests on the annual holiday of the Proclamation of the Brazilian Republic in Sao Paulo and Brasilia.

The millions of protesters have gathered in the streets in support of outgoing President Bolsonaro, even calling for military intervention to stop what they believe is a fraudulent election.

Video below shows the massive gathering of protestors in the streets of Brazil: