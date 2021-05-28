Millions of dollars awarded to nonprofits to offer summer learning programs to San Diego students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is offering kids and extra academic program for more support this summer.

After teachers wouldn’t return to in-person learning, many of our students missed out on a very important year of development in their early lives.

The San Diego Foundation is teaming up with San Diego Unified to help San Diego students get back on track, increase their performance in school and take care of their social and emotional health amid COVID-19 through the Level Up SD grants.

Level Up SD grants are looking to the community based organizations closest to students to promote a summer of student learning and joy through:

• Academic tutoring

• Exposure to career pathways and paid internships

• Outdoor nature experiences

• Sports & fitness

• STEM and STEAM related programs,

• Performing and musical arts

• Visual & media arts

• Reading & writing

Vice President of the San Diego Foundation, Pamela Gray Payton, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program in more detail.