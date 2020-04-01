Mindful methods to avoid the ‘Quarantine 15’ while at home during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With Americans stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding themselves turning to food for comfort. Mindfulness expert and Mindful Methods for Life teacher Julie Potiker shares tips to help people eat mindfully and support their overall health and well-being during this challenging time.

Julie is the author of “Life Falls Apart, but You Don’t Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos” and she called in to KUSI News to share some ideas to keep you healthy and avoid the so-called “quarantine 15.”

Julie shared insight into these four easy methods of staying healthy.

1. Practice the Pause: Practice paying attention to the moment you reach for food. When we’re stressed, eating can become automatic, but the truth is it’s always a choice. Pause and ask yourself, “Am I hungry right now, or is that stress I’m feeling?”

2. Listen to Your Body: What foods would most help your body feel healthy and strong right now? Make a list of your favorite healthy, nourishing foods and stick it on your fridge. Next time you reach for a snack, choose something from your list.

3. Eat Mindfully: Be the observer and pay mindful attention to the way you prepare, serve, and eat your food. Slice and dice mindfully; put your fork to your mouth mindfully; taste and chew mindfully. It’s also lovely to consider the source of the particular food — where and how it was grown, the farmers who produced it, the distribution chain that allowed you to enjoy your meal. That naturally leads to a moment of gratitude.

4. Be Kind to Yourself: Mindful eating is NOT about depriving yourself or chastising yourself for food choices. If you want to order a pizza or have some chocolate, that’s up to you! The idea here is to allow yourself a little more space around eating so that it doesn’t become thoughtless and automatic. Be present, treat yourself with Loving Kindness, and choose what feels best for you in this moment.

For more information visit: www.mindfulmethodsforlife.com