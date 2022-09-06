Minister, small business owner Tyler Geffeny runs for 52nd Congressional District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tyler Geffeny is up for election in California’s recently redrawn 52nd Congressional District against long-time incumbent Juan Vargas.

Vargas was previously elected in the 51st District, however following redistricting will now be running in the 52nd.

Geffeny is a pastor, father, and business owner. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Geffeny on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about his platform and beliefs regarding American freedom.