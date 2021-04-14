Minnesota shooting charging decision awaited, protests go on

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge a white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Aptopix Police Shooting Minnesota

Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says the city was getting ready to fire the officer, Kim Potter, when she resigned two days after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

The suburb’s police chief, who has also resigned, has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she tried to pull out her Taser.

Categories: National & International News