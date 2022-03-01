Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson hosts youth skills camp at Mission Hills High School

Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, the second leading receiver in the NFL this past season lead a youth skills camp at Mission Hills High School! Giving hands on lessons and advice to young athletes.

We catch up with Jefferson and also hear his thoughts and excitement on playing for his head coach who was recently named, La Costa Canyon and SDSU alum Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell has just come off a successful season winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams as their Offensive Coordinator.

We also enjoy a first hand tutorial from the expert himself.