Minor League Cricket debuting in San Diego in August





The San Diego Surf Riders were supposed to make their debut in 2020, but due to COVID had to push their start date back to August of 2021.

This Minor League Cricket team is the start for many to make a Major League Cricket team and even maybe make Team USA.

Not to mention, for one Del Norte High School student, Devam, it is an honor to be a part of this team at such a young age.