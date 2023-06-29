Minority Leader Brian Jones’s measure to Protect Human Trafficking Victims unanimously passes key committee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) announced that his measure to protect human trafficking victims and make it easier to prosecute human trafficking perpetrators unanimously passed out of the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery,” said Leader Jones. “The evil people who buy and sell humans for their own benefit must be convicted to prevent further trauma for all victims. This bill will help bring justice to human trafficking victims and prevent further exploitation of innocent people by putting perpetrators behind bars. Thank you to the members of the Assembly Public Safety Committee for understanding the importance of this issue and moving the bill forward.”

Specifically, Senate Bill 236 provides funding to District Attorneys for a “vertical prosecution” team to prosecute human trafficking cases. Vertical prosecution allows one prosecutor to stay with a human trafficking case from start to finish, rather than the traditional prosecution system where different prosecutors are responsible for each step of the process or each separate criminal charge. Click here for the SB 236 factsheet.

Jones joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the legislation in more detail.