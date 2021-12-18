Mira Mesa holds ‘Holiday Spectacular’ Arts & Crafts Market

SUMMIT POINT CHURCH, MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diegans are wrangling together the last of their holiday gifts and many plan to keep their shopping local at the Mira Mesa Holiday Arts and Crafts Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Summit Point Church, located at 10770 Rickert Rd.

Over 55 local handcrafted vendors and small businesses will be at the event as well as face painting.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live from the market with more details.

Santa will also make an appearance at the event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free but you must register to attend here: www.eventbrite.com/e/mira-mesa-arts-and-crafts-market-holiday-spectacular-tickets-194725227397