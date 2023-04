Mira Mesa’s Aiyana Curry is a softball player with baseball dreams

Aiyana Curry has been playing softball and baseball most of her life, but it wasn’t until a few years ago when she considered playing high school baseball.

She was a part of Mira Mesa high school’s baseball team her sophomore and junior year where she made a name for herself.

Now, she is off to Creighton to play softball next year, but hopes she can continue to play baseball in between and get as far as she can in the sport.