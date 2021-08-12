Miracle Babies co-founder Dr. Sean Daneshmand previews annual Superhero 5K

LIBERTY STATION (KUSI) – The annual Miracle Babies 5K is this weekend!

Miracle Babies knows know that parents with hospitalized babies need to be at the hospital as much as possible, but often that is not possible.

Transportation issues, including the cost of gas, hospital parking fees and medically being unable to drive are significant barriers that many families in San Diego must overcome to be with their babies. By providing transportation services to families, Miracle Babies helps alleviate the stressors of everyday life, allowing mom and dad to get to the hospital, perform kangaroo care (a skin-to-skin practice), and breastfeed more often, practices which are known to result in better health outcomes for the baby.

To help raise funds, The 13th annual Miracle Babies Superhero 5K will take place in-person from 7am – 11am on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at NTC Park at Liberty Station in San Diego. All attendees are encouraged to grab their superhero cape and walk, run, fly or jog 3.1 miles to support NICU families along the way.

Miracle Babies co-founder, Dr. Sean Daneshmand, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how this event helps families in need.

To register for the in-person or virtual 5K, click here.