Miracle Babies donate care packages to hospitals for families with babies in the NICU





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Wednesday, Nov. 17 is Premature Awareness Day and Miracle Babies donated care packages to hospitals for families with babies in the NICU. Miracle Babies was founded to help support NICU families.

When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, the family’s life changes drastically. One of the ways Miracle Babies supports families going through difficult times is by delivering care packages to the hospital.

