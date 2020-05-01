Miracle Babies non-profit organization is hosting a diaper drive Saturday, May 2, for families in need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego non-profit organizations, Miracle Babies, supports families with critically ill babies in local neonatal intensive care units.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miracle Babies is hosting a diaper drive on Saturday, May 2, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Heather Imeson joined KUSI News on the phone to discuss everything you need to know about the diaper drive.

• The diaper drive thru will take place in the Miracle Babies parking lot, located at 8745 Aero Drive.

• The diaper drive thru is open to all San Diego families in need.

• Parents will be asked to display what size diapers are needed on the dash board to limit contact. If you currently have a baby in the NICU, include “NICU NOW” on the dash.

• Diapers will be loaded directly into families’ trunks for a no-contact experience.

• For more information on Miracle Babies, please visit www.miraclebabies.org