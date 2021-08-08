Miracle Babies Superhero 5K takes place next weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miracle Babies Superhero 5K is just one week away.

The event takes place on Aug. 15 and runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Liberty Station NTC Park.

The event is a run that will ultimately help support families who have babies in the NICU.

Help for babies in the NICU will have profound lifelong effects in the health of the babies.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss more details about the event.

To register or donate, visit their website here.