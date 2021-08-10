Miracle Babies Superhero themed 5K returns to Liberty Station





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miracle Babies Superhero themed 5K is making its return to San Diego this Sunday.

This year, they’re allowing visitors to attend in-person or virtually.

The event takes place on Aug. 15 and runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Liberty Station NTC Park.

Runners and walkers are welcome and all are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero costume at the family-friendly event.

The event is a run that will ultimately help support families who have babies in the NICU.

Help for babies in the NICU will have profound lifelong effects in the health of the babies, research shows.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss more details about the event.

To register or donate, visit their website here.